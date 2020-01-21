Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-9-0

Fantasy 5

13-14-15-26-36

Estimated jackpot: $561,000

Triple Twist

05-15-16-27-28-42

(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-5-5

Cash 3 Midday

5-0-2

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-5-6

Cash 4 Midday

7-8-3-0

Natural State Jackpot

01-06-13-26-34

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-9-7

Daily 3 Midday

8-4-8

Daily 4

6-4-6-0

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.27

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Fantasy 5

01-31-35-36-37

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-09-12-17-23

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-2

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-8

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

04-14-18-21-25

Lucky Links Day

01-02-03-05-08-10-18-20

Lucky Links Night

05-06-09-12-13-17-21-22

Play3 Day

0-3-6

Play3 Night

8-1-5

Play4 Day

1-3-4-4

Play4 Night

4-2-7-6

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-08-10-11-16-32

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Play 3 Day

8-0-4

Play 3 Night

7-4-5

Play 4 Day

7-8-9-9

Play 4 Night

9-6-2-9

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-4

DC 2 Midday

8-4

DC 3 Evening

4-8-2

DC 3 Midday

0-4-1

DC 4 Evening

0-4-0-1

DC 4 Midday

2-6-9-1

DC 5 Evening

1-0-0-7-0

DC 5 Midday

5-1-9-8-4

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

7-3

Pick 2 Midday

8-2

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-5

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-2

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-6-5

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-7-2

Pick 5 Evening

1-7-3-3-4

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-0-2-3

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

8-7-4

Cash 3 Midday

4-9-5

Cash 4 Evening

4-8-6-8

Cash 4 Midday

3-7-6-7

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-5-7-5-4

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-1-9-7-8

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

6-1-3

Pick 3 Night

6-6-6

ILLINOIS

Lotto

07-11-12-14-34-39, Extra Shot: 5

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

09-10-15-33-44

Lucky Day Lotto

07-12-38-39-40

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

08-11-15-19-21-23-31-32-33-41-42-44-46-56-58-62-63-66-73-76, BE: 32

Daily Three-Midday

4-4-0, SB: 6

Daily Four-Midday

8-9-7-7, SB: 6

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-0

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-7-7

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-9

Daily Pick 3

3-2-0

Super Kansas Cash

02-07-21-24-28, Cash Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $380,000

KENTUCKY

Cash Ball

11-20-21-32, Cash Ball: 18

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-9

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-1

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-6-0

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-3-3

Quick Bucks

07-09-12-15, Bonus: 3

MAINE

WPT

AS-2H-7H-10H-8S

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

8C-2D-8D-6H-5S

Bonus Match 5

01-03-13-36-38, Bonus: 11

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-1

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-8

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-3-4

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-3-6

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

4-6-4-4

Numbers Midday

5-9-1-2

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

7C-5D-10D-6H-4S

Midday Daily 3

4-1-6

Midday Daily 4

7-7-2-3

Daily 3

4-9-2

Daily 4

9-5-1-6

Fantasy 5

04-08-34-35-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-05-07-12-14-15-18-19-23-35-37-38-42-51-52-58-61-62-65-66-76-77

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-2-0

Gopher 5

01-15-23-29-36

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Northstar Cash

07-12-13-16-20

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-5

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-9

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-9-4

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-8-1

Show Me Cash

02-28-33-37-38

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

13-16-19-24, Bonus: 5

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 1, Year: 9

Pick 3

3-1-3

Pick 5

03-13-15-19-30

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

QC-AD-KH-3C-9D

Pick 3

9-9-1, Fireball: 9

Pick 4

5-3-2-1, Fireball: 9

Cash 5

06-07-20-39-41, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Pick 6

04-05-09-15-44-49, Xtra: 4

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

Midday Pick 3

9-2-9, Fireball: 7

Midday Pick 4

8-2-1-2, Fireball: 7

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-7-7

Pick 4 Day

9-8-5-8

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-4-0

Win 4 Midday

5-9-4-4

Numbers Evening

9-7-4

Win 4 Evening

9-1-2-0

Pick 10

02-03-05-09-10-11-15-25-27-30-31-32-40-41-48-55-59-70-73-76

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-7-0, Lucky Sum: 13

Pick 4 Day

8-1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 20

OHIO

Classic Lotto

14-24-36-43-47-48, Kicker: 3-9-7-6-1-6

Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-9

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-2-8

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-7-8

Pick 5 Evening

4-4-0-6-9

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-9-9-7

Rolling Cash 5

06-10-16-27-39

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

06-12-20-26-35

Pick 3

8-5-7

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-08-12-13-FREE-20-22-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

Megabucks

01-13-20-22-29-32

Pick 4 1PM

5-1-8-3

Pick 4 4PM

5-2-4-7

Pick 4 7PM

5-2-6-0

Win for Life

09-25-46-60

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

09-17-19-37-40

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-16-30-31-32-44

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

Pick 2 Day

0-8, Wild: 6

Pick 2 Evening

8-1, Wild: 4

Pick 3 Day

3-1-7, Wild: 6

Pick 3 Evening

2-4-4, Wild: 4

Pick 4 Day

9-5-6-8, Wild: 6

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-4-0, Wild: 4

Pick 5 Day

7-9-0-2-1, Wild: 6

Pick 5 Evening

9-3-2-2-8, Wild: 4

Treasure Hunt

06-07-11-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-6-0-3

Numbers Midday

9-0-8-7

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-03-11-12-34, Power-Up: 5

Pick 3 Evening

1-6-6

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-3

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-9-8

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-5-7

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12

Cash 3 Midday

7-0-2, Lucky Sum: 9

Cash 3 Morning

0-7-0, Lucky Sum: 7

Cash 4 Evening

8-1-0-6, Lucky Sum: 15

Cash 4 Midday

2-0-3-6, Lucky Sum: 11

Cash 4 Morning

4-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 17

Tennessee Cash

04-05-11-27-28, Bonus: 2

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-06-10-11-12-13-15-17-18-20-23

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-07-09-11-13-14-19-20-22-23

All or Nothing Morning

06-08-09-10-11-12-13-16-18-19-22-24

Daily 4 Day

5-6-7-0, FIREBALL: 8

Daily 4 Evening

6-5-2-0, FIREBALL: 5

Daily 4 Morning

1-1-5-8, FIREBALL: 5

Pick 3 Day

7-9-8, FIREBALL: 3

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-8, FIREBALL: 8

Pick 3 Morning

8-7-0, FIREBALL: 7

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

10-15-16-20-26

Pick 3 Day

1-5-5

Pick 4 Day

3-5-3-4

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

9-0-6

Keno

02-03-06-07-08-15-17-30-31-32-36-40-42-45-62-64-71-75-76-79

Lotto

22-25-27-37-38-40

Match 4

03-06-10-16

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-04-09-11-17-25

Daily 3

1-3-8

Daily 4

3-4-1-7

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

03-04-05-06-08-11-16-18-19-20-21

SuperCash

08-12-16-21-24-26, Doubler: Y

Badger 5

07-11-17-27-30

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

Daily Pick 3

9-5-3

Daily Pick 4

2-0-5-0

