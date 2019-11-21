Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

Fantasy 5

04-05-07-18-24

(four, five, seven, eighteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

The Pick

13-31-36-37-41-43

(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Triple Twist

06-16-18-23-32-35

(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.02 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-6-5-0

(four, six, five, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

2-0-3-1

(two, zero, three, one)

Natural State Jackpot

01-08-23-28-35

(one, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

Daily 3 Midday

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Daily 4

5-8-5-5

(five, eight, five, five)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.87

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 47.87)

Estimated jackpot: $916,000

Fantasy 5

06-09-12-17-36

(six, nine, twelve, seventeen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

SuperLotto Plus

01-07-09-14-25, Mega Ball: 16

(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-five; Mega Ball: sixteen)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-04-14-17-24

(two, four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

04-11-12-22-35-37

(four, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Lotto Plus

14-22-23-34-38-40

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

04-05-33-34-35

(four, five, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lucky Links Day

01-02-07-09-11-12-13-14

(one, two, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen)

Lucky Links Night

07-08-09-11-17-18-19-21

(seven, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Play3 Night

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

Play4 Day

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

Play4 Night

2-8-6-1

(two, eight, six, one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-10-12-13-20-21

(two, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Play 3 Day

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Play 3 Night

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

Play 4 Day

7-1-3-3

(seven, one, three, three)

Play 4 Night

2-4-0-0

(two, four, zero, zero)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-6

(four, six)

DC 2 Midday

0-9

(zero, nine)

DC 3 Evening

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

DC 3 Midday

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

DC 4 Evening

5-0-5-5

(five, zero, five, five)

DC 4 Midday

4-1-1-5

(four, one, one, five)

DC 5 Evening

9-6-6-1-5

(nine, six, six, one, five)

DC 5 Midday

6-7-0-6-6

(six, seven, zero, six, six)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

8-7

(eight, seven)

Pick 2 Midday

9-1

(nine, one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-6-5

(zero, four, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-6-0

(seven, three, six, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

8-8-3-7-8

(eight, eight, three, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-3-6-9

(three, five, three, six, nine)

GEORGIA

All or Nothing Day

03-04-08-09-12-15-16-18-19-20-23-24

(three, four, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

06-07-09-10-12-15-16-17-19-20-21-24

(six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-07-08-09-10-13-15-17-18-19-20

(one, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Night

02-05-06-07-09-12-14-17-18-19-23-24

(two, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-3-3

(zero, one, three, three)

Cash 4 Midday

8-1-6-6

(eight, one, six, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-6-8-9-4

(five, six, eight, nine, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-8-6-7-5

(eight, eight, six, seven, five)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

03-12-15-19-28

(three, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

Pick 3 Day

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Pick 3 Night

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

Weekly Grand

01-04-12-27-29

(one, four, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-14-19-30-32

(three, fourteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two)

Lucky Day Lotto

08-29-31-36-39

(eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-03-07-17-20-26-28-29-38-39-42-47-52-53-54-59-60-69-71, BE: 7

(one, two, three, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy-one; BE: seven)

Daily Three-Midday

9-2-4, SB: 3

(nine, two, four; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

1-9-2-7, SB: 3

(one, nine, two, seven; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-2-7

(one, nine, two, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Daily Pick 3

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Super Kansas Cash

03-05-22-27-28, Cash Ball: 24

(three, five, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-2-5

(four, eight, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-0-3

(eight, five, zero, three)

Quick Bucks

15-16-20-27, Bonus: 1

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-seven; Bonus: one)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

10-21-26-36-37

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Lotto

03-05-33-36-38-39

(three, five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Pick 3

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

Pick 4

6-1-5-3

(six, one, five, three)

MAINE

WPT

QD-KS-5D-3H-5H

(QD, KS, 5D, 3H, 5H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JD-QD-10C-3D-10D

(JD, QD, 10C, 3D, 10D)

Bonus Match 5

02-12-22-23-27, Bonus: 9

(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-6-6

(nine, five, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-9-2

(five, nine, nine, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

7-6-8-5

(seven, six, eight, five)

Numbers Midday

0-2-6-7

(zero, two, six, seven)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

17-18-24-26-35-40

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Poker Lotto

AH-6D-8H-3S-7S

(AH, 6D, 8H, 3S, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Midday Daily 4

1-6-9-3

(one, six, nine, three)

Daily 3

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Daily 4

2-7-7-2

(two, seven, seven, two)

Fantasy 5

06-12-26-31-33

(six, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-11-17-21-27-30-33-34-36-38-39-49-53-57-61-62-68-70-72-74-77-80

(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Gopher 5

07-22-23-27-46

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

Northstar Cash

06-11-12-15-21

(six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

08-15-24-26-28-40

(eight, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-9-9

(seven, one, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-5-0

(nine, five, five, zero)

Show Me Cash

02-13-14-25-33

(two, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-08-11-27, Bonus: 6

(two, eight, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: six)

Montana Cash

17-23-25-29-45

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 20, Year: 36

(Month: eleven; Day: twenty; Year: thirty-six)

Pick 3

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

Pick 5

01-05-15-24-30

(one, five, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AD-JS-KS-8D-8H

(AD, JS, KS, 8D, 8H)

Pick 3

4-4-8, Fireball: 2

(four, four, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 4

9-4-3-2, Fireball: 2

(nine, four, three, two; Fireball: two)

Cash 5

04-14-30-32-36, Xtra: 2

(four, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $126,000

Midday Pick 3

3-4-2, Fireball: 2

(three, four, two; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

8-0-6-9, Fireball: 2

(eight, zero, six, nine; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-1-9

(eight, five, one, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

Win 4 Midday

5-6-6-0

(five, six, six, zero)

Numbers Evening

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Win 4 Evening

3-8-5-8

(three, eight, five, eight)

Pick 10

05-14-15-19-21-26-28-29-32-34-38-44-51-56-60-65-70-72-77-79

(five, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-0-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

08-10-15-18-29-37, Kicker: 9-1-6-0-9-7

(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Kicker: nine, one, six, zero, nine, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5.9 million

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-1-2

(two, five, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-2-3

(six, one, two, three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-9-7-6

(four, seven, nine, seven, six)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-9-7-4

(nine, two, nine, seven, four)

Rolling Cash 5

02-08-09-25-33

(two, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

08-09-10-13-14

(eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen)

Pick 3

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-12-14-FREE-19-21-27-31

(four, six, twelve, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

Megabucks

02-08-10-26-38-48

(two, eight, ten, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight)

Pick 4 1PM

9-3-2-5

(nine, three, two, five)

Pick 4 4PM

8-4-4-8

(eight, four, four, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

2-2-4-4

(two, two, four, four)

Win for Life

02-16-46-55

(two, sixteen, forty-six, fifty-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

06-13-14-26-27

(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

09-21-32-34-39-48

(nine, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 2 Day

3-3, Wild: 2

(three, three; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

6-1, Wild: 4

(six, one; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

2-7-8, Wild: 2

(two, seven, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-8, Wild: 4

(four, zero, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-8-6, Wild: 2

(zero, zero, eight, six; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-3-9, Wild: 4

(seven, four, three, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

8-4-6-9-2, Wild: 2

(eight, four, six, nine, two; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

8-6-7-6-9, Wild: 4

(eight, six, seven, six, nine; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

08-10-17-24-30

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-8-9-0

(eight, eight, nine, zero)

Numbers Midday

5-5-9-9

(five, five, nine, nine)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

10-19-21-33-38, Power-Up: 2

(ten, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-2-1

(three, eight, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-9-6

(five, two, nine, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-0-0, Lucky Sum:

(zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

9-5-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, five, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Evening

3-6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, six, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

8-8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

6-0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Tennessee Cash

11-15-22-27-31, Bonus: 5

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-05-06-08-12-14-15-16-17-21-22

(one, four, five, six, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

06-08-09-10-13-14-16-17-18-21-22-24

(six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-06-07-08-09-12-13-16-20-21-22

(one, two, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

9-8-2-4, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, eight, two, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

3-8-1-8, FIREBALL: 7

(three, eight, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

1-6-2-8, FIREBALL:

(one, six, two, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

7-4-4, FIREBALL: 1

(seven, four, four; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-3, FIREBALL: 3

(three, four, three; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Morning

2-9-7, FIREBALL: 9

(two, nine, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

11-24-30-32-33

(eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

10-15-17-24-34

(ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Night

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-4-1

(seven, four, four, one)

Pick 4 Night

7-2-5-2

(seven, two, five, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Daily 4

8-7-1-4

(eight, seven, one, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

02-03-06-07-08-09-10-11-16-19-22

(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Megabucks

05-13-32-37-44-46

(five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million

SuperCash

18-22-27-28-29-38, Doubler: N

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-02-21-28-29

(one, two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Daily Pick 4

1-4-5-6

(one, four, five, six)