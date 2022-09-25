The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

Bank a Million

11-18-27-29-33-37, Bonus: 3

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: three)

Cash 5

05-06-10-20-26

(five, six, ten, twenty, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Day

4-6-8, FB: 9

(four, six, eight; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Night

5-6-3, FB: 4

(five, six, three; FB: four)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-2-0, FB:

(seven, five, two, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Night

8-9-4-5, FB:

(eight, nine, four, five; FB: zero)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Hit 5

14-21-32-38-42

(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Keno

02-05-11-15-22-26-28-29-30-34-39-41-43-47-55-60-67-68-72-73

(two, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three)

Lotto

02-12-20-24-32-45

(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-five)

Match 4

11-13-17-21

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Daily 4

2-8-9-7

(two, eight, nine, seven)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-06-10-12-14-17-20-22

(one, two, three, four, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

03-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-18-19-20

(three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-6-2

(three, four, six, two)

Megabucks

15-20-28-34-45-49

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-nine)

SuperCash

09-12-20-29-34-38, Doubler: N

(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-05-07-08-21

(two, five, seven, eight, twenty-one)

Daily Pick 3

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Daily Pick 4

5-9-5-5

(five, nine, five, five)