The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Numbers Evening

4-8-6-1

(four, eight, six, one)

Numbers Midday

8-6-2-6

(eight, six, two, six)

Wild Money

06-09-29-36-38, Extra: 28

(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-17-19-24-27, Power-Up: 2

(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-1-3, FB: 4

(four, one, three; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-6, FB: 7

(four, nine, six; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-2-8, FB: 4

(eight, nine, two, eight; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-5-9, FB: 7

(seven, four, five, nine; FB: seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-9, Wild: 3

(two, seven, nine; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-4, Wild: 5

(four, five, four; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

0-8-9, Wild: 5

(zero, eight, nine; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-5-1, Wild: 2

(four, five, five, one; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

2-3-8-4, Wild: 4

(two, three, eight, four; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Morning

9-3-2-1, Wild: 6

(nine, three, two, one; Wild: six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-07-08-10-13-15-16-22-23-24

(one, two, four, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-07-08-09-17-18-20-24

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-07-13-15-17-20-21-22-23

(one, two, four, five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

5-9-0-3, FIREBALL: 9

(five, nine, zero, three; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

9-4-8-4, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, four, eight, four; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

4-5-0-6, FIREBALL: 4

(four, five, zero, six; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Day

5-4-2, FIREBALL: 1

(five, four, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-6, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, one, six; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

6-2-8, FIREBALL:

(six, two, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-5-5, FB: 9

(six, five, five; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-2-7-6, FB: 1

(zero, two, seven, six; FB: one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Daily 4

1-2-9-2

(one, two, nine, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-05-06-07-12-14-15-17-19

(one, two, three, five, six, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-8-1

(five, two, eight, one)