The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-9-8, Wild: 8

(four, nine, eight; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

0-8-0, Wild: 9

(zero, eight, zero; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Morning

1-3-5, Wild: 7

(one, three, five; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-9-6, Wild: 6

(three, nine, nine, six; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-9-8, Wild: 8

(eight, three, nine, eight; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

0-1-7-6, Wild: 5

(zero, one, seven, six; Wild: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-06-09-10-11-12-16-18-20-21-22-24

(two, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-07-08-09-10-11-12-17-18-23

(one, three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-06-07-10-13-14-18-20-21

(two, three, four, five, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

6-4-4-2, FIREBALL: 5

(six, four, four, two; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Evening

4-2-7-1, FIREBALL: 4

(four, two, seven, one; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

4-8-6-0, FIREBALL: 3

(four, eight, six, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

0-0-7, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, zero, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-2, FIREBALL: 1

(seven, four, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

3-4-1, FIREBALL: 7

(three, four, one; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-5-2, FB: 2

(six, five, two; FB: two)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-7-8, FB: 3

(five, four, seven, eight; FB: three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-12-14-17-22-25

(six, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

Daily 4

8-4-3-0

(eight, four, three, zero)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-06-09-10-11-18-20-21-22

(one, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-06-10-11-14-15-16-17-18-21

(two, three, six, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-0-8

(one, six, zero, eight)

Daily Pick 3

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Daily Pick 4

8-5-1-1

(eight, five, one, one)