The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Daily Game

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Hit 5

18-19-21-31-32

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Keno

03-05-12-16-19-25-26-28-39-42-51-53-54-62-64-67-71-72-74-75

(three, five, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five)

Match 4

03-13-15-16

(three, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-11-21-22-24

(one, three, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 3

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

Daily 4

7-0-3-4

(seven, zero, three, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-18

(one, two, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-05-07-13-17-19-20-21-22

(one, two, four, five, seven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-1

(seven, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-5-7

(two, three, five, seven)

SuperCash

02-04-06-10-13-34, Doubler: N

(two, four, six, ten, thirteen, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-03-06-11-14

(one, three, six, eleven, fourteen)

Daily Pick 3

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

Daily Pick 4

9-3-1-3

(nine, three, one, three)