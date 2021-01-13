The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Cash 5

01-17-25-35-42

(one, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

12-15-34-38-41-43

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Pick 2 Day

0-8, Wild: 8

(zero, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

1-4, Wild: 7

(one, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

9-2-3, Wild: 8

(nine, two, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-9, Wild: 7

(seven, zero, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-1-3, Wild: 8

(four, seven, one, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-9-5, Wild: 7

(nine, six, nine, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

4-2-4-5-5, Wild: 8

(four, two, four, five, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

7-4-5-1-3, Wild: 7

(seven, four, five, one, three; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

08-14-16-18-29

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-3-0-2

(two, three, zero, two)

Numbers Midday

1-4-8-3

(one, four, eight, three)

Wild Money

07-23-30-33-34, Extra: 32

(seven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Extra: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

08-10-11-18-36, Power-Up: 2

(eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-2-1

(five, one, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-3-4

(nine, three, three, four)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

01-11-19-20-25

(one, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-6-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, six, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, four, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

2-1-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(two, one, two; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 4 Evening

1-7-6-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, seven, six, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

0-8-6-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(zero, eight, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

8-6-5-0, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, six, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-06-09-10-12-15-16-17-18-19-20

(three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-06-07-08-11-16-17-18-20-24

(one, two, three, six, seven, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-08-09-10-14-15-16-17-21-24

(one, three, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

7-4-6-0, FIREBALL: 9

(seven, four, six, zero; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

7-7-8-9, FIREBALL: 7

(seven, seven, eight, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

2-0-8-4, FIREBALL: 1

(two, zero, eight, four; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

9-8-1, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, eight, one; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-4, FIREBALL: 4

(five, two, four; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Morning

9-5-9, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, five, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-2-9

(three, five, two, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Daily 4

1-3-9-9

(one, three, nine, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-06-08-12-13-15-16-17-19

(two, three, four, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Midday

03-08-09-11-13-14-15-18-20-21-22

(three, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-4-1

(one, five, four, one)

Megabucks

04-14-20-21-46-48

(four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-six, forty-eight)

SuperCash

04-06-09-12-25-31, Doubler: N

(four, six, nine, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-one; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

10-11-13-22-23

(ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily Pick 3

7-5-1

(seven, five, one)

Daily Pick 4

4-2-1-5

(four, two, one, five)