https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/lottery/article/Lottery-State-by-State-15768355.php
Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
1-3-6-3
(one, three, six, three)
02-06-08-13-16-25
(two, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
7-6-2
(seven, six, two)
6-3-9-5
(six, three, nine, five)
02-03-05-07-08-09-12-14-16-18-22
(two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
2-4-2-1
(two, four, two, one)
View Comments