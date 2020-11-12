Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-05-12-15-17-22-27-29

(three, five, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Megabucks

08-12-23-36-42-43

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

Pick 4 1PM

6-7-5-8

(six, seven, five, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

3-9-3-4

(three, nine, three, four)

Pick 4 7PM

5-8-4-4

(five, eight, four, four)

Win for Life

50-51-70-74

(fifty, fifty-one, seventy, seventy-four)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-05-16-21-42

(three, five, sixteen, twenty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Match 6 Lotto

28-30-34-39-42-44

(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.43 million

Pick 2 Day

9-2, Wild: 3

(nine, two; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

9-2, Wild: 1

(nine, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

3-3-0, Wild: 3

(three, three, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-7, Wild: 1

(six, one, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

8-2-1-1, Wild: 3

(eight, two, one, one; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-3-2, Wild: 1

(four, seven, three, two; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

3-6-2-3-2, Wild: 3

(three, six, two, three, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-6-4-2-5, Wild: 1

(three, six, four, two, five; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

02-06-14-15-20

(two, six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-6-8-2

(five, six, eight, two)

Numbers Midday

9-9-6-5

(nine, nine, six, five)

Wild Money

04-15-20-23-35, Extra: 9

(four, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five; Extra: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $296,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

12-13-15-16-33, Power-Up: 3

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-2-2

(three, two, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-9-7

(three, one, nine, seven)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

12-14-24-27-29

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, five, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

7-9-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Evening

0-8-2-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, eight, two, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Midday

3-0-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, zero, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

Cash 4 Morning

7-7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-07-08-11-13-16-21-22-23-24

(one, three, four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-07-08-09-11-13-14-15-16-18-20

(three, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-05-09-14-17-18-20-22-24

(one, two, three, four, five, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-2-8-5, FIREBALL: 9

(two, two, eight, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

4-8-5-0, FIREBALL: 1

(four, eight, five, zero; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

8-3-3-3, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, three, three, three; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

3-4-9, FIREBALL: 3

(three, four, nine; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-4, FIREBALL: 6

(one, one, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

5-7-0, FIREBALL: 5

(five, seven, zero; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

7-7-8-3

(seven, seven, eight, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

Daily 4

5-1-7-5

(five, one, seven, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

06-08-10-11-15-16-17-18-19-21-22

(six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-08-14-15-17-18-19-21-22

(one, three, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-4-8

(seven, zero, four, eight)

Megabucks

17-19-26-28-31-47

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-seven)

SuperCash

01-02-13-14-32-35, Doubler: N

(one, two, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-03-04-08-24

(two, three, four, eight, twenty-four)

Daily Pick 3

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

Daily Pick 4

6-7-8-0

(six, seven, eight, zero)