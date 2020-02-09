Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
02-21-25-27-29-34, Bonus: 12
(two, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Bonus: twelve)
01-03-16-20-28
(one, three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
07-08-15-21-31
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
5-0-6-2
(five, zero, six, two)
5-2-1-3
(five, two, one, three)
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
05-08-21-29-39
(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
02-03-10-15-22-32-33-34-38-43-44-48-52-53-57-60-62-63-65-67
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven)
03-05-09-15-30-47
(three, five, nine, fifteen, thirty, forty-seven)
07-08-15-23
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-three)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
2-9-4-2
(two, nine, four, two)
03-04-06-07-11-13-16-17-19-20-21
(three, four, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
04-15-35-38-46-49
(four, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-nine)
09-15-22-30-34-35, Doubler: N
(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
06-07-22-24-30
(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
5-3-6-8
(five, three, six, eight)