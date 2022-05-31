5K to raise funds for Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Karen Bell/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Charles Benton/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Typically when people visit a museum they like to leisurely stroll to soak in the art, but for its upcoming fundraiser the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is asking the public to strap on their running shoes.

The Run on Art: Run to Celebrate 52 Artists 5K will be held June 16 in Ridgefield. Walkers and runners are invited to complete a 3.1 mile run or a 1.5 mile walk in a loop through downtown Ridgefield that concludes at the Aldrich with a celebratory beer, wine or sparkling water. The proceeds from the 5K sponsored by Ridgefield Running Company and On-Running will benefit the museum.