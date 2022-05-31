Skip to main content
Living

5K to raise funds for Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

Photo of TinaMarie Craven
TinaMarie Craven

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Run on Art: Run to Celebrate 52 Artists 5K will be held June 16 in Ridgefield.
1of5

The Run on Art: Run to Celebrate 52 Artists 5K will be held June 16 in Ridgefield.

Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed photo

Typically when people visit a museum they like to leisurely stroll to soak in the art, but for its upcoming fundraiser the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is asking the public to strap on their running shoes. 

The Run on Art: Run to Celebrate 52 Artists 5K will be held June 16 in Ridgefield. Walkers and runners are invited to complete a 3.1 mile run or a 1.5 mile walk in a loop through downtown Ridgefield that concludes at the Aldrich with a celebratory beer, wine or sparkling water. The proceeds from the 5K sponsored by Ridgefield Running Company and On-Running will benefit the museum. 

The Aldrich’s executive director Cybele Maylone expressed her excitement for the event. “The Aldrich is thrilled to partner with Ridgefield Running Company and On-Running on this fun evening that highlights the mind-body connection through running and art,” she said in the press release. 

Ahead of the fun run, the Ridgefield Running Company will have local artist and team member Tharini Pande paint the shop's front windows.  

“Both art and running are practices of self-discovery, and we are excited that we are able to combine them with On-Running in this cool community event,” Megan Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company said in the press release.

Sam Traux of On-Running said the fun run is an opportunity to champion artists through the running community. 

“At On, we are dedicated to stories telling and igniting the human spirit through movement, nature, design, and sustainability,” Traux said in the press release. 

The Aldrich’s exhibit 52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone runs June 6 through Jan. 8, 2023. The exhibit revisits a feminist exhibit from 1971 by showcasing artists featured in the original exhibition and new female identifying or nonbinary emerging artists as they showcase the evolution of feminism in art.

To register for the fun run on June 16, visit ridgefieldrunning.com

Photo of TinaMarie Craven
Written By
TinaMarie Craven
TinaMarie Craven is a Features editor for Hearst Connecticut Media. Prior to that she was the editor of the Monroe Courier and Lewisboro Ledger. She has a journalism degree from Ithaca College. When she isn't writing, she's playing with her dog or planning her next trip.