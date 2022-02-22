Aldrich museum director retiring after 30 years to pursue his own art Andrea Valluzzo Feb. 22, 2022
Richard Klein is the executive director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. He is retiring in June.
Bill Barrette's The Bird Collector, 1999. Photographs, acetate, paper, enamel, wood. Collection of Ridgefield Historical Society.
Xu Bing's 1st Class, 2011. Courtesy of the artist.
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum announced that exhibitions director Richard Klein will retire in June.
Bill Barrette's The Bird Collector, 1999. Photographs, acetate, paper, enamel, wood. Collection of Ridgefield Historical Society.
Helena Hernmarck: Weaving in Progress (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, October 14, 2018 to January 27, 2019.
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is located in Ridgefield.
Richard Klein and artist Duane Slick at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
Helena Hernmarck: Weaving in Progress (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, October 14, 2018 to January 27, 2019.
Helena Hernmarck: Weaving in Progress (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, October 14, 2018 to January 27, 2019.
Helena Hernmarck: Weaving in Progress (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, October 14, 2018 to January 27, 2019.
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
Nina Levy Big Baby install, left to right: Richard Klein (left), Jeffrey Greene and David Haislip at the installation of Nina Levy's "Big Baby."
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
Richard Klein is the exhibitions director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. He is retiring in June.
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
Shimon Attie: MetroPAL.IS. (installation view), The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, January 30 to May 30, 2011, Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
As exhibitions director of the
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, where he has worked for over three decades, Richard Klein has experienced the museum in a way few have.
He joined the museum in 1990 as registrar and preparator when visionary founder Larry Aldrich was still at its helm. He has seen the museum undergo leadership changes and even stepped up several times to help shepherd the museum through transitions, including a major expansion and name change in 2004.
Written By
Andrea Valluzzo