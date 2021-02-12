Viral Vegas: Deaths jump, tourism slumps amid long pandemic KEN RITTER, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 11:44 a.m.
A man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Feb. 4, 2021. The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days.
Buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2021. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic curtailing tourism, visitors have found quiet gambling floors, shuttered showrooms and inexpensive rates.
FILE - In this Dec 31, 2020, file photo, a couple kiss as they celebrate New Year's Eve along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Thousands of New Year's revelers gathered beneath the neon-lit marquees on the Las Vegas Strip — even though the big annual fireworks show was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Michael Murphy, a consultant serving as interim Clark County coroner, gives a tour of a refrigerated trailer at the coroner's office in Las Vegas. As in other cities, some overwhelmed funeral homes have used refrigerated trailers to hold the dead, Murphy said.
7 of14 A gondolier stands by a boat near a quiet pedestrian walkway at the Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Feb. 4, 2021. The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
People cross Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2021. Because of reduced visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wynn Resorts property Encore is closed during part of the week but open on weekends, with unused convention space repurposed as a coronavirus vaccination center operated by a public hospital.
10 of14 A gondolier steers his boat beneath a quiet pedestrian walkway at the Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Feb. 4, 2021. The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A woman roller skates along the Strip in Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2021. The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
A woman sits on a curb along the Strip in Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2021. Visitor numbers in Las Vegas were down by more than half in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data compiled by tourism, airport and gambling regulators.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six weeks ago, thousands of New Year’s revelers gathered beneath the neon-lit marquees on the Las Vegas Strip — even though the big annual fireworks show was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The sight of the big crowd, including many people without masks, spurred fears that COVID-19 infections would skyrocket, followed by hospitalizations and then deaths. That's exactly what happened. January was Nevada's deadliest month since the pandemic began, with 1,132 deaths. December was second.