Two Ridgefield High School graduates engaged

The Berta and Dinnan families are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Elizabeth Hope Berta, RHS graduate 2016 and Alastair Shanley Dinnan, RHS graduate of 2016. Elizabeth attended Loyola University Maryland and Alastair attended Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA. Both graduated in 2020; Elizabeth is employed by ReserveBar as a Partnership Coordinator and Alastair is employed by Meyer Jabara Hotels as an accountant. The wedding is scheduled for fall of 2023 at The Shore & Country Club in Norwalk.
