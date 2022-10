Contributed photo

Deb + Jim Soyak of Ridgefield are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jayme Anderson to Troy Matthew Schnapp, son of Eileen and Jim Schnapp of Washington Township (N.J).

Jayme graduated Ridgefield HS in 2014 and the University of Delaware (UD) in 2018; Antioch Univ. in 2022 (MS resource mngt).