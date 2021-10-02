Review: Nissan's 2022 Pathfinder exceeds expectations

When it arrived in the mid-1980s, the Nissan Pathfinder was true to its name – rugged and off-road-capable, and built on the same body-on-frame platform as the Hardbody compact pickup truck. It's a different animal now. After a one-year hiatus, the Pathfinder – long ago converted from a compact, truck-bodied SUV to a midsize crossover – is back in the game.
With a base price of $33,140, the Pathfinder competes with a long list of midsize, medium-priced SUVs. These vehicles tend to sell briskly and produce substantial profits for their builders. They include the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Traverse/GMC Acadia, Volkswagen Atlas, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Subaru Ascent and Honda Pilot. BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and other manufacturers sell high-priced luxury versions of the midsize SUV. Much improved as a result of the redesign for 2022, the Pathfinder is now a serious contender in the medium-priced group.