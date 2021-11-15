Car review: Nissan Frontier offers surprisingly smooth ride

3
A brief exchange between driver and passengers told much about the 2022 Nissan Frontier SV crew-cab pickup truck. The passenger asked the driver why he was driving so slowly on a busy interstate highway. “But I'm going 65 miles per hour,” the driver protested. Another passenger chimed in, “I was about to ask the same question. I can't believe this truck is so smooth and quiet.”
It's true. The Frontier, fully redesigned for the first time since the 2005 model year, is unexpectedly comfortable on the highway. While frost heaves, poorly maintained joints and some potholes elicit a sharp jolt, the compact pickup truck delivers a quiet, pleasant ride on pavement.