Review: Kia's 2021 Rio offers a peppy ride

Our first encounter with Kia's subcompact, the Rio, was unforgettable ... but not in a good way. The diminutive 2001 Rio was seriously underpowered and uncomfortable for tall drivers, and it wasn't even all that fuel-efficient — 22 mpg city, 28 highway. On top of that, the "Check Transmission" warning light came on midway through a 200-mile drive. The good news is that performance, such as it was, wasn't affected by whatever was wrong with the transmission.

Since then, many of the minicars and subcompacts we've tested over the years no longer can be found in the showrooms, and even subcompacts are getting harder to find. The Rio is a notable exception. Not only is it still around after 20 years, but everything about it speaks to its manufacturer's willingness to invest in improving its performance, efficiency, functionality and refinement.