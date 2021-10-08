Review: Jeep Wrangler goes green with electric 4Xe

Jeep Media/ Stellantis/ Contributed photo

What does the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe have in common with the Toyota Prius? Less than nothing, right? Wrong. Both have battery-powered electric motors that can propel them for relatively short distances without spewing any carbon dioxide.

That's right - Jeep's most rough-and-tough model, the iconic Wrangler, can be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system that will provide power to keep this Jeep in motion for up to 21 miles. The plug-in Prius Prime will go about 25 miles in EV (electric-vehicle) mode.

The Jeep's system is a bit complicated and requires the driver's attention. A trio of buttons reside on the lower left side of the dashboard, concealed from the driver’s view most of the time by the steering wheel's hub. Left to right, they activate hybrid, EV and engine-only modes. Drive far enough in engine-only mode and the system will recharge the battery, enabling the driver to switch it back to EV or hybrid mode. Alternatively, plug the Jeep in and it will charge in two to 12 hours, depending on whether it's wired to a public charger or household system.