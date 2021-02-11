Pandemic fever got you down? Smash up stuff at the rage room JOHN ROGERS, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 6:41 p.m.
Piper Mape, 17, right, watches as her sister, Berkley, 15, kicks a wooden board in a rage room during a session to help relieve stress at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Michelle Elohim, a mother of four children, holds hammer to smash a side table in a rage room at Smash RX LLC Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A baseball bat is propped against a wall in a rage room after clients smashed objects into pieces at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Meditation, yoga, Pilates, they may be fine for some people. But after nearly a year in COVID-19 isolation, some people just want to grab a sledgehammer and smash everything in sight. Thankfully, for them there are now two "rage rooms" located in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village, where they can do just that and not get in trouble.
Baseball bats hang on a wall for clients to use to destroy objects at Smash RX LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Josh Elohim, left, and wife, Michelle, put on protective suits before entering a rage room to destroy objects at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Asia Made, 50, shows a plate with the word "COVID" written on it before smashing it into a wall in a rage room at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Yashica Budde, a therapist and owner of Smash RX LLC, cleans up shattered dishes and glass bottles in a rage room after a session in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Budde, in her 13th year as a marriage and family therapist, opened Smash RX LLC and its two rage rooms last September, believing they could be a valuable tool in helping people relieve stress from their daily lives.
Yashica Budde, a therapist and owner of Smash RX LLC, sets up a rage room with wine bottles and porcelain cups for clients to shatter in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Budde, in her 13th year as a marriage and family therapist, opened Smash RX LLC and its two rage rooms last September, believing they could be a valuable tool in helping people relieve stress from their daily lives.
La Shaun Aaron, 43, throws a wine bottle into a wall during a session to help relieve stress at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Meditation, yoga, Pilates, they may be fine for some people. But after nearly a year in COVID-19 isolation, some people just want to grab a sledgehammer and smash everything in sight. Thankfully, for them there are now two "rage rooms" located in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village, where they can do just that and not get in trouble.
Piper Mape, 17, watches her two sisters smash objects while taking a break with a crowbar on her shoulder in a rage room at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Meditation, yoga, Pilates, they may be fine for some people. But after nearly a year in COVID-19 isolation, some people just want to grab a sledgehammer and smash everything in sight. Thankfully, for them there are now two "rage rooms" located in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village, where they can do just that and not get in trouble.
15 of15
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — After nearly a year of being trapped in pandemic isolation, some people just want to pick up a sledgehammer and smash something to smithereens.
“That felt good,” sweating insurance executive Josh Elohim said after reducing a computer printer and other stuff to piles of rubble. It reminded him of the workout he used to get chopping wood when he lived in Upstate New York.