On Colombia's San Andres, a historic church's roots run deep LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 1:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 A man stands at the entrance of First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a symbol of emancipation and a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Lucia Barker, 83, a member of the choir at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island poses for a portrait in front of stained-glass windows on Thursday, Aug. 18. 2022. "This church is my life," Barker says of the sanctuary where she was baptized, married and has worshipped for more than seven decades. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Members of the choir sing hymns at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is so crucial to the island's history that a detailed record of births and deaths are kept here in books that date back nearly two centuries. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Colombia's San Andres Island is seen from a mirador on the steeple of First Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Over a century after being claimed by Spain, San Andres was first settled in the 1630s by English Puritans. It later became an outpost for pirates and today is home to many descendants of Puritans and African slaves, and also large numbers of more recent arrivals from mainland Colombia. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 A parishioner lifts her hand in the air while she sings hymns at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 A Bible belonging to Lucia Barker, 83, a member of the choir at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island, rests on a purse on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church's founder, Philip Beekman Livingston Jr., taught English-speaking former slaves and their descendants how to read using the Bible. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Parishioners attend a service at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A choir member lifts her hand in the air while she sings hymns during a service at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 This Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, photo shows First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island. Sharika Crawford, a professor of history at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., says that "before the church was formed, the island population lived without a church or religious establishment. Efforts to bring a Catholic priest never materialized. … Thus, First Baptist Church and its satellite churches across San Andres and Providencia Islands had the advantage over other Christian communities such as the Catholics and Seventh-day Adventists." Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 The choir at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island sings hymns during a service on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A choir member sings hymns at First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres island on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The church is a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAN ANDRES, Colombia (AP) — First Baptist Church was born by a tamarind tree perched on a hill overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.
Under the tree’s shade, First Baptist’s founder taught English-speaking former slaves and their descendants how to read using the Bible. The tree still stands more than 175 years later — even if crooked after surviving devastating hurricanes.
Written By
LUIS ANDRES HENAO