Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins MARÍA TERESA HERNÁNDEZ, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 10 a.m.
1 of14 The interior of Palafoxiana library in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. It is the oldest public library in the Americas, according to UNESCO. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Books stand in the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The books are organized according to principles of scholastic philosophy which held that the foundation of all knowledge is God and reason is subordinate to faith. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 The interior of the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time – seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary -- might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary decorates the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. On the first floor, there are more than 11,000 Bibles, religious documents and theological texts. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 The exterior of the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college – with the hope that anyone who knew how to read would have access to them. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Juan Fernandez del Campo, manager of the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, poses for a portrait in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Fernández de Campo said access to the materials is often prioritized for researchers who show a clear justification for their request. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A rendering of the Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, sits inside the library in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Among the library’s greatest treasures are nine incunabula — books made between 1450 and 1500 with Gutenberg’s first printing techniques — and volumes by Galen and Vesalius, who are renowned for their contributions to the study of medicine. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 The interior of Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. According to the World Monuments Fund, the added weight of the books stored on the library’s third tier made the bookshelves more susceptible to damage when earthquakes struck Puebla in 1999. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The interior of Palafoxiana library, the oldest public library in the Americas, in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The walls were fitted with two tiers of wooden bookshelves; a third tier was added in the 19th century as donations flowed in from religious leaders and laypeople. There are now more than 45,000 volumes and manuscripts. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel.
Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college — with the hope that anyone who knew how to read would have access to them.
MARÍA TERESA HERNÁNDEZ