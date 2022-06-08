Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types KATHERINE ROTH, Associated Press June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 10:59 a.m.
1 of9 This image released by Acorn Art and Photography shows the Solterre Concept House in Nova Scotia, an off the grid home featured in the book "Downsize, Living Large In a Small House" by Sheri Koones. (Adam Cornick/Acorn Art and Photography via AP) Adam Cornick/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 FILE - An off-grid home with a panoramic view showing Mount Jefferson appears in the Three Rivers Recreational Area, a 4,000 acre off-grid community in Lake Billy Chinook, Ore., on April 26, 2007. Off-grid living simply means you're not connected to utility grids. That could mean living in a cabin or in a fancy house. It's become more possible because of improvements in alternative energy sources like solar power and the batteries to store that power. Don Ryan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 FILE - Mount Jefferson looms over off-grid homes at the Three Rivers Recreational Area, in Lake Billy Chinook, Ore., on April 26, 2007. Everyone in this community lives "off the grid", part of a growing number of homeowners now drawing all their power from solar, wind, propane and other sources. Don Ryan/AP Show More Show Less
Living off-grid conjures images of survivalists in remote places and a rustic, “Little House on the Prairie” lifestyle with chores from morning to night. Yet only a tiny fraction of people living off-grid do it like that, and fewer still live more than an hour from any town.
“Living off-grid doesn’t mean you don’t buy your groceries at a store or take your waste to the local dump. It just means you are not connected to utility grids,” says Gary Collins, who has lived off-grid, or mostly off-grid, for a decade. He has published books on the subject, and leads online classes.
KATHERINE ROTH