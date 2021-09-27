North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean. But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.
Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya. Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.