Milan Fashion Week goes on under shadow of Russian attack COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 5:02 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week continued Thursday under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible economic repercussions as the West moves toward tighter sanctions.
The head of the Italian fashion council said more than 1 billion euros worth of luxury exports to Russia could be at risk, even as Russian buyers return to Milan for the first time since the pandemic thanks to a deal brokered with the government to recognize the Sputnik V for business travelers.