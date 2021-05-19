Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen ELAINE GANLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 8:08 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends.
The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.
Written By
ELAINE GANLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON