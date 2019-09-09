Got a haul of apples for fall? Here's what to do with them

NEW YORK (AP) — It's that time of year again, when fresh apples are piled high at farmer's markets. If you are lucky enough to live near an orchard, you can take the day and pick your own bushel of apples.

Regardless of whether you are picking them at the market or off a tree, there are many great things to do with apples that don't include making a pie. You might cut them into matchstick-size strips and add them to your favorite salad for a tart and crunchy addition. Or saute chunks of peeled apples in butter and season with a touch of sugar and a pinch of salt. Serve that with any egg dish to brighten up breakfast. And of course there's apple pie, apple sauce and more.