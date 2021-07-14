Five most likely reasons your check engine light just lit up

Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years, according to data from IHS Markit. But if you own a car for long enough and something goes wrong mechanically, you’re likely to see an amber check engine light somewhere in the gauge cluster. Formally known as the malfunction indicator lamp, it is a signal from the vehicle’s engine computer that something’s wrong.
The light could be a minor issue, such as a faulty gas cap, or it could mean something more serious, such as a misfiring engine. In many cases, it means that you’ll need to visit a repair shop to diagnose and repair the issue.