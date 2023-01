Contributed Photo

Tim and Sally Brunner of Ridgefield are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lydia Brunner, to David Iscoe of Washington D.C.

Lydia Brunner and David Iscoe graduated from Columbia University in 2009. Lydia Brunner is employed by Ball and Socket Arts, in Cheshire. David Iscoe works at Mitchell College and Mystic Seaport.