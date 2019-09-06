Elie Tahari mixes sophistication with playful hats, patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — Elie Tahari didn't shy away from playful elements in his spring-summer 2020 collection. But the patterns and bucket hats didn't take away from the classic sophistication he brings to his designs.

Tahari said he was inspired by New York in the 1970s, around the time he immigrated to the U.S. from Israel.

To show off the New York spirit Thursday at Fashion Week, Tahari used polka dots and animal prints on everything from a long rain slicker to swingy skirts and dresses. He carried over the patterns to his ever-present hats.

He also used a range of silhouettes. There were bell sleeves on a gingham seersucker mini dress, oversized blazers cinched with belts and a trench coat lined with leopard print slung over the shoulders of a satin slip gown.