Edmunds: 2022's best redesigned rides

There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. If you’re looking to maximize your new vehicle purchase, knowing these timelines can help you make the best decision.
An automaker’s marketing might liberally describe the vehicle as “all-new!” at both points, but it’s important to know the difference. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. These improvements, which can include better fuel economy, more power or new helpful technology features, can be dramatic.