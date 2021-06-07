Chef Molly Yeh's lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 9:04 a.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Somewhere between testing beet and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of the precise hues for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter's first birthday in spring 2020, Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID's gathering storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she'd spent six months planning.
The food blogger and author of “Molly on the Range” had already sketched the tablescape, sent hand-drawn invites incorporating the vegetable theme, and crafted cute marzipan carrots as cake toppers.