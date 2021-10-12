Car review: Nissan Versa focuses on consistent design and affordability

Small, inexpensive and fuel-efficient, the Nissan Versa holds its own in a declining market segment. Although its best sales years are behind it, the Versa appears poised to bounce back from 2020, a bad year industry wide - and the Versa's worst year since 2006, its first in the U.S. market.

There are several reasons the Versa, a 4-door subcompact sedan, sells as well as it does in a down period for small sedans. It has been around for 15 years with few consequential changes, and benefits from Nissan's extensive dealer network. It sips fuel at the rate of 32 mpg city, 40 highway. It has desirable safety features that come as standard equipment rather than costly options. Most importantly, it's easy to live with - delivering a more comfortable, quiet ride than most of its competitors, and providing more utility than most subcompacts can offer.