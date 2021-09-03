Car review: 2021 Audi Q5 offers luxury features but little space

Audi's commitment to the crossover segment is indisputable. The German automaker builds 15 different incarnations of the crossover/sport-utility-vehicle, ranging from the diminutive Q3 to the beefy Q8. Sporty, hybrid and all-electric versions can be found across the board. People who are looking for a European luxury crossover or SUV are assured of pinning down the right size, style and price by exploring the Audi line.
We've been test-driving crossovers and SUVs, from the smallest and most economical to the biggest and most expensive for many years, but our experience with Audis was limited to four-door sedans – until we took delivery of a Q5, Audi's compact crossover. It encompassed everything we've always liked about Audi sedans, with the added benefit of a high driving position and maximum utility.