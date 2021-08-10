An off-grid getaway in Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands NICOLE EVATT, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 9:35 a.m.
This July 7, 2021 photo shows a rope mounted cliffside at Horseshoe Bay that assists climbers to descend to the shore and nearby hot springs below on Adak Island, Alaska.
This photograph taken July 7, 2021, shows abandoned homes that have fallen into disrepair since the U.S Navy left the remote island in 1997.
This aerial photograph taken July 8, 2021, shows the craggy mountain landscape of Adak Island, Alaska, and its small, nearly abandoned town in the distance. Alaska Airlines offers two flights a week to the far-flung Aleutian Island located about 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage.
This photograph taken July 8, 2021, shows a Cold War-era bunker, one of many that dot hillsides across Adak Island, Alaska. Visitors to the remote island can explore the decaying relics along with dozens of military facilities left behind by the U.S Navy, who decommissioned Adak's base in 1997.
This aerial photograph taken July 7, 2021, shows picturesque hiking spot, Horseshoe Bay, and the decaying LORAN station, a Cold War-era navigation facility, on Adak Island, Alaska.
Harbor seals sunbathe in Clam Lagoon in this July 10, 2021, photograph on Adak Island, Alaska. The lagoon is also teeming with sea otters, sea lions and a variety of birds.
This July 7, 2021, photograph shows the grassy terrain of Adak Island, Alaska and the Great Sitkin Volcano in the distance.
This July 8, 2021, photograph shows a hiker en route to Lake Bonnie Rose, one of many scenic hiking options on Adak Island, Alaska. Alaska Airlines offers two flights a week to the far-flung Aleutian Island located about 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage.
This photograph taken July 9, 2021, shows a sign warning of danger at a landfill site on Adak Island, Alaska. Although it is easy to get swept up in the natural beauty of the island, it is important to remember its military past which has left some areas unsafe to explore.
This July 7, 2021, photograph shows rusting diesel generators that used to power to the LORAN (long range navigation) station on Adak Island, Alaska. Now curious tourists come to explore dozens of decaying historical sites and defunct military facilities and piece together their stories through the few artifacts that remain.
This photograph taken July 9, 2021, shows a hallway in abandoned military barracks on Adak Island, Alaska. Curious tourists can play archaeologists and traipse through dark tunnels and decaying rooms in dozens of Cold War-era facilities that have fallen into disrepair since the U.S Navy left the remote island in 1997.
This row of abandoned buildings, once used as officers' quarters, appear on July 9, 2021, in Adak Island, Alaska. Adventurous visitors can tour dozens of Cold War-era facilities that have been vandalized and fallen into disrepair since the U.S. Navy left the remote island in 1997.
This July 9, 2021, photograph shows what remains of a classroom on the decommissioned military base in Adak Island, Alaska. Adventurous tourists come to the remote locale to hunt, spot birds and explore dozens of Cold War-era facilities that have fallen into disrepair since the U.S Navy left in 1997.
Broken furniture and smashed windows is all that remains in most of the abandoned military facilities throughout Adak Island, Alaska. Curious tourists can play archaeologists and traipse through dark tunnels and decaying rooms in dozens of Cold War-era facilities that have fallen into disrepair since the U.S Navy left the remote island in 1997.
This aerial photograph shows the mostly abandoned neighborhoods of Adak, Alaska, on July 7, 2021. Most homes have fallen into disrepair since the U.S Navy left the remote island in 1997. A few units have been maintained for Adak's small community and occasional tourists.
This photograph taken July 8, 2021, shows two eagles perched atop a wildlife viewing platform with the Great Sitkin Volcano in the distance. The island attracts adventurous bird watchers from around the globe.
This photograph taken July 8, 2021, shows Clam Lagoon, located on the northeast side of Adak Island, Alaska, and the Great Sitkin Volcano in the distance. The lagoon's sprawling mudflats attract adventurous bird watchers from around the globe.
26 of26
ADAK, Alaska (AP) — The roar of our rusty pickup truck rumbling down a dirt road on Alaska’s Adak Island is the only sound for miles besides the constant howling wind.
Classic rock plays on the only radio station in this remote destination on the Aleutian chain, about halfway between Seattle and Tokyo. Purple lupine line the road through grassy tundra, with snowcapped mountains and the smoking Great Sitkin volcano in the distance.