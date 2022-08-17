AP PHOTOS: Spiritual, material mix at Greek mid-August feast THANASSIS STAVRAKIS, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 8:08 a.m.
1 of36 A pilgrim attends a church service at a Greek Orthodox temple in Hasia, northwestern Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The Dormition of the Virgin Mary (or Mother of God as the Greeks usually refer to her) is celebrated on Aug. 15. The religious event is coupled with midsummer festivities, known as Panigiria, that often last more than a day with music, culinary feasts and, in many cases, flea markets. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
KEA, Greece (AP) — Blending the spiritual with the material, mid-August marks the high point of Greece’s summer season that attracts crowds of city-dwellers back to their ancestral villages.
The Aug. 15 feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary is a major religious event coupled with festivals, known as “panigiria,” that can last more than a day with music, dancing and food, as itinerant traders' stalls sell anything from toys to clothes.
THANASSIS STAVRAKIS