AP PHOTOS: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 4:48 a.m.
1 of18 Model Michaela Tomanova has her makeup retouched during the shoot for Julien Fournie's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 French designer Julien Fournie gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 French designer Julien Fournie, right, gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Models Michaela Tomanova, Angeliki Tsionou, and Sheherazade Dakhlaoui, from left to right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Model Angeliki Tsionou displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 French designer Julien Fournie, right, gives instructions to the models, as general director Jean Paul Cauvin, left, looks on, during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Models Angeliki Tsionou, Michaela Tomanova and Sheherazade Dakhlaoui, from left to right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 French designer Julien Fournie attends an interview during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 French designer Julien Fournie, center, gives instructions to decorators during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Model Angeliki Tsionou takes a break during the shoot for Julien Fournie's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Models Angeliki Tsionou, left Michaela Tomanova, right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Model Angeliki Tsionou has her makeup retouched during the shoot for Julien Fournie's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 French designer Julien Fournie gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Model Angeliki Tsionou displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — The new face of Paris Fashion Week is digital.
With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online.