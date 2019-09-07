https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/espanol/news/article/Tabla-hist-rica-de-las-mujeres-en-los-Grand-Slams-14422108.php
Tabla histórica de las mujeres en los Grand Slams
|Hasta el US Open 2019
|Aus Fra Wim U.S
|Total
|Margaret Smith Court
|11
|5
|3
|5
|24
|Serena Williams
|7
|3
|7
|6
|23
|Steffi Graf
|4
|6
|7
|5
|22
|Helen Wills Moody
|-
|4
|8
|7
|19
|Chris Evert
|2
|7
|3
|6
|18
|Martina Navratilova
|3
|2
|9
|4
|18
|Billie Jean King
|1
|1
|6
|4
|12
|Maureen Connolly
|1
|2
|3
|3
|9
|Monica Seles
|4
|3
|-
|2
|9
|Suzanne Lenglen
|-
|2
|6
|-
|8
|Molla Mallory
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|María Bueno
|-
|-
|3
|4
|7
|Dorothea Chambers
|-
|-
|7
|-
|7
|Evonne Goolagong
|4
|1
|2
|-
|7
|Justine Henin
|1
|4
|-
|2
|7
|Venus Williams
|-
|-
|5
|2
|7
