FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers.” Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Hemsworth le desea a su esposa Miley Cyrus "nada más que salud y felicidad” días después de que un representante de la cantante anunció la separación de la pareja.
Hemsworth publicó el lunes en Instagram un mensaje en el que confirmó la separación y dijo que no hará comentarios a “ningún periodista o medio”.
Un representante de Cyrus dijo que la pareja decidió que lo mejor era separarse mientras ambos se enfocan “en ellos mismos y en sus carreras” a menos de un año de casados.
Hemsworth, quien estelarizó las películas de "The Hunger Games" (“Los juegos del hambre”), y Cyrus han sido pareja sentimental de manera intermitente por más de una década. Se casaron en diciembre.
El representante dijo que ambos seguirán siendo los “padres dedicados de todos los animales que comparten”.