Cotizaciones de la plata en Nueva York
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Cotizaciones a futuro de la plata en el COMEX de Nueva York hoy 6/1/2020
Por 100 onzas troy, en dólares la onza
Aper Máx Mín Cierre Cambio
†Ene 1802.5 1810.5 1802.5 1809.7 Alza 2.9<
†Feb 1828.0 1849.0 1803.0 1814.3 Alza 3.0<
†Mar 1817.0 1855.0 1804.5 1817.9 Alza 2.8<
†May 1824.5 1864.0 1814.0 1826.7 Alza 2.7<
†Jul 1835.0 1869.5 1822.5 1834.6 Alza 2.7<
†Sep 1845.5 1873.5 1832.0 1842.0 Alza 2.8<
†Dic 1864.0 1885.0 1847.0 1852.1 Alza 2.9<
†Ene 1855.3 Alza 2.9<
†Mar 1860.8 Alza 2.9<
†May 1866.2 Alza 2.9<
†Jul 1872.2 Alza 2.9<
†Sep 1874.8 Alza 2.9<
†Dic 1884.8 Alza 2.9<
†Jul 1902.4 Alza 2.9<
†Dic 1914.4 Alza 2.9<
†Jul 1930.4 Alza 2.9<
†Dic 1941.4 Alza 2.9<
†Jul 1957.5 Alza 2.9<
†Dic 1968.5 Alza 2.9<
