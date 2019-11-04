'This Is Us' takes on race, class and teenage love in Philly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two high schoolers are testing their fledgling relationship with a day on the town, a classic start to a screen romance.

But when the story is playing out on the NBC TV drama "This Is Us," there's nothing simple about it.

The boy and girl playing hooky are a teenage dad from a blue-collar household, and Deja, the daughter of affluent parents.

When their families find out the teenagers skipped school, it sets up a clash that highlights working- and middle-class tensions.

In a flashback story, the young Randall's exploration of his African American identity tests his white adoptive father, Jack Pearson.

The writer of the episode airing Tuesday on NBC said it seeks to make it OK to talk about race.

"This Is Us" airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.