Popular 'Bachelorette' finale boosts ABC in ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — "America's Got Talent" didn't have its usual cakewalk in the ratings last week.

The finale of ABC's "The Bachelorette" finished only a half million viewers behind the NBC talent show in the ratings last week. The Nielsen company said it was the dating competition show's best ratings in two years as viewers followed Heather Brown's choices.

The two popular Tuesday shows may have held down ratings for the first night of CNN's Democratic presidential debate, which had 2 million more viewers on Wednesday.