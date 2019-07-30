Media fight takes on an unusually personal tone

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to the media with Senate Republican leaders, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) — A skirmish involving President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Washington Post and MSNBC has escalated into personal bitterness this week. Election security legislation and Trump's attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings were the triggers.

McConnell on Monday took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to denounce attacks against him as "modern-day McCarthyism."

The Post had published an opinion column labeling McConnell a Russian asset because he blocked election legislation.

Meanwhile, an online battle between Trump and the "Morning Joe" hosts even touched upon who officiated at the wedding of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.