It's no joke: women rule the Emmy comedy series category

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the winner of the best comedy series Emmy Award is announced Sunday, odds are good that a woman will be giving the acceptance speech.

An unprecedented number of the seven nominated comedies are from female creators: defending champion "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Fleabag" and "Russian Doll." Count in "Veep," with Julia Louis-Dreyfus both its star and an executive producer, and women are ruling the comedy party.

The Emmy-nominated comedies are an indication of progress for women, not outliers. Women are getting more behind-the-camera TV work on comedies than dramas, according to research from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.

"Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland says women are getting more opportunities and more chances to be creatively adventurous.

The Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox.