HBO chief skeptical about another 'Big Little Lies' season

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The future of "Big Little Lies" is as uncertain as the legal fate of the Monterey Five.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys says that he's looking at the possibility of another season with skepticism.

Bloys told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday that he doesn't see an obvious story to pursue for a third season.

That said, he added, the cast and creators of "Big Little Lies" are extraordinary, and if they're enthusiastic about an approach to a new story line he'd be open to considering it.

When the series ended last Sunday, the five women who harbored a dark secret were seen heading into their California seaside town's police station.