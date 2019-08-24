Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; McCain.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; Klobuchar.