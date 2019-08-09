https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-14294339.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Booker.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — To be announced.
