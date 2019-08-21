Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make 'Dancing with the Stars'

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, model Christie Brinkley participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the "Milestones of Me" campaign at AOL Studios in New York. Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette,'' Brinkley, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of ''Dancing with the Stars.'' ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on "Good Morning America.'' (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, model Christie Brinkley participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the "Milestones of Me" campaign at AOL Studios in New York. Hannah Brown of "The ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make 'Dancing with the Stars' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

The season kicks off Sept. 16.

The lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis.

Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers.

In a change from previous seasons, viewers won't lean the celebrity-pro pairings until the season premiere. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd returns to the ballroom this year.