'Yellowjackets' goes deeper into the darkness in new season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Season one of “Yellowjackets” ended with the phrase “let the darkness set us free,” and season two dares to venture into the darkness with little to no remorse.
The breakout Showtime series blends horror, adventure, comedy, drama and more in an eerily harmonious way as two primary timelines unfold: The first feature a girls’ soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness in the '90s, while the second focuses on the surviving teens now navigating adulthood and dealing with the trauma of the wilderness.