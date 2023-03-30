Veteran actress' surrogate baby stirs controversy in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ruling Socialist party said Thursday it will study toughening legislation covering surrogate pregnancies following the revelation that a 68-year-old popular Spanish television celebrity used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby.
Actress and presenter Ana Obregón grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and the country's political parties Wednesday when the socialite magazine ¡Hola! published a front-page photograph of her with a baby in arms, announcing she was the mother of a baby girl born by a surrogate mother.